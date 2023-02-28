Should You Invest in Coursera Inc. (COUR) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COUR is $18.25, which is $6.96 above the current market price. The public float for COUR is 129.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.57% of that float. The average trading volume for COUR on February 28, 2023 was 677.94K shares.

COUR) stock’s latest price update

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR)’s stock price has decreased by -6.84 compared to its previous closing price of 12.14. However, the company has experienced a -13.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

COUR’s Market Performance

COUR’s stock has fallen by -13.73% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.90% and a quarterly drop of -16.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.76% for Coursera Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.97% for COUR stock, with a simple moving average of -17.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $12 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUR reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for COUR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

COUR Trading at -16.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -27.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR fell by -13.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.47. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw -4.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Clark Amanda, who sale 9,598 shares at the price of $13.79 back on Nov 17. After this action, Clark Amanda now owns 55,752 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $132,404 using the latest closing price.

Ng Andrew Y., the Director of Coursera Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $12.95 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Ng Andrew Y. is holding 7,290,398 shares at $518,104 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

In conclusion, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.