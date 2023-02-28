Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS)’s stock price has increased by 2.71 compared to its previous closing price of 23.61. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is above average at 173.21x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SHLS is $31.93, which is $7.54 above than the current price. The public float for SHLS is 112.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.90% of that float. The average trading volume of SHLS on February 28, 2023 was 2.68M shares.

SHLS’s Market Performance

SHLS stock saw a decrease of -5.90% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.20% for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.52% for SHLS stock, with a simple moving average of 7.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHLS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SHLS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SHLS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $30 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2023.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHLS reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SHLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to SHLS, setting the target price at $37.50 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

SHLS Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -12.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHLS fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +105.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.77. In addition, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. saw -1.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHLS starting from Whitaker Jason R, who sale 12,039 shares at the price of $25.07 back on Feb 13. After this action, Whitaker Jason R now owns 464,972 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., valued at $301,818 using the latest closing price.

Whitaker Jason R, the Chief Executive Officer of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., sale 6,009 shares at $24.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Whitaker Jason R is holding 477,011 shares at $146,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.07 for the present operating margin

+34.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at +1.10. Equity return is now at value 121.80, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.

In summary, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.