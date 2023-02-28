Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC)’s stock price has increased by 5.96 compared to its previous closing price of 0.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for STRC is $5.33, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for STRC is 78.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.91% of that float. The average trading volume for STRC on February 28, 2023 was 468.80K shares.

STRC’s Market Performance

The stock of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has seen a 1.48% increase in the past week, with a 7.66% rise in the past month, and a -47.11% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.11% for STRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.01% for STRC stock, with a simple moving average of -71.33% for the last 200 days.

STRC Trading at -0.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRC rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6113. In addition, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation saw 12.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRC starting from FINN BRIAN D, who purchase 35,000 shares at the price of $3.11 back on Jun 15. After this action, FINN BRIAN D now owns 112,315 shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, valued at $108,944 using the latest closing price.

FINN BRIAN D, the Director of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that FINN BRIAN D is holding 77,315 shares at $43,782 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1595.88 for the present operating margin

+23.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation stands at -1606.07. Equity return is now at value -44.40, with -41.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 37.06.

In conclusion, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.