Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD)’s stock price has increased by 14.13 compared to its previous closing price of 24.37. However, the company has experienced a 11.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Right Now?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) is $33.00, which is $1.86 above the current market price. The public float for RVMD is 87.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.63% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVMD on February 28, 2023 was 999.98K shares.

RVMD’s Market Performance

RVMD’s stock has seen a 11.12% increase for the week, with a 0.26% rise in the past month and a 27.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.27% for Revolution Medicines Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.67% for RVMD stock, with a simple moving average of 28.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVMD reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for RVMD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to RVMD, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

RVMD Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.63. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw 16.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Kelsey Stephen Michael, who sale 1,220 shares at the price of $22.94 back on Dec 19. After this action, Kelsey Stephen Michael now owns 287,599 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $27,986 using the latest closing price.

Horn Margaret A, the See Remarks of Revolution Medicines Inc., sale 1,220 shares at $22.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Horn Margaret A is holding 61,292 shares at $27,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -34.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.