Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.05x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) by analysts is $22.93, which is $0.93 above the current market price. The public float for RFP is 76.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of RFP was 495.35K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

RFP) stock’s latest price update

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.59 compared to its previous closing price of 22.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RFP’s Market Performance

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) has experienced a 1.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.18% rise in the past month, and a 3.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for RFP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.33% for RFP stock, with a simple moving average of 12.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RFP stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for RFP by listing it as a “Sector Underperform.” The predicted price for RFP in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $22.80 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RFP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RFP stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to RFP, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

RFP Trading at 2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RFP rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.74. In addition, Resolute Forest Products Inc. saw 1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RFP starting from Minguez Patrice, who sale 47,594 shares at the price of $21.02 back on Dec 15. After this action, Minguez Patrice now owns 123,114 shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc., valued at $1,000,426 using the latest closing price.

LAFAVE JOHN, the Senior Vice President of Resolute Forest Products Inc., sale 16,340 shares at $21.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that LAFAVE JOHN is holding 130,462 shares at $344,774 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RFP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.87 for the present operating margin

+33.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Resolute Forest Products Inc. stands at +8.38. Equity return is now at value 23.00, with 11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

To sum up, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.