ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has seen a -22.64% decrease in the past week, with a -29.77% drop in the past month, and a -30.67% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.14% for RNW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.02% for RNW stock, with a simple moving average of -30.96% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is $744.07, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 93.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RNW on February 28, 2023 was 847.42K shares.

RNW) stock’s latest price update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW)’s stock price has decreased by -4.82 compared to its previous closing price of 4.56. but the company has seen a -22.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNW

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNW reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for RNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RNW, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

RNW Trading at -23.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -28.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW fell by -22.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, ReNew Energy Global Plc saw -21.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.04 for the present operating margin

+68.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global Plc stands at -27.11. Equity return is now at value -7.50, with -1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

In a nutshell, ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.