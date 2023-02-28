Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 14.19. However, the company has experienced a 18.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RELY is $16.79, which is $2.81 above than the current price. The public float for RELY is 138.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume of RELY on February 28, 2023 was 795.03K shares.

RELY’s Market Performance

RELY stock saw an increase of 18.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.02% and a quarterly increase of 29.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.92% for Remitly Global Inc. (RELY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.39% for RELY stock, with a simple moving average of 32.30% for the last 200 days.

RELY Trading at 20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.12%, as shares surge +18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY rose by +18.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +91.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.55. In addition, Remitly Global Inc. saw 22.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Yoakum Rene, who sale 5,427 shares at the price of $9.94 back on Nov 29. After this action, Yoakum Rene now owns 286 shares of Remitly Global Inc., valued at $53,955 using the latest closing price.

Hug Joshua, the Chief Operating Officer of Remitly Global Inc., sale 7,728 shares at $10.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Hug Joshua is holding 4,173,631 shares at $79,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.52 for the present operating margin

+48.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc. stands at -17.45. Equity return is now at value -19.30, with -13.60 for asset returns.

In summary, Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.