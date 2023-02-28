RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has gone down by -1.70% for the week, with a 22.22% rise in the past month and a -42.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.78% for RDHL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.06% for RDHL stock, with a simple moving average of -63.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RDHL is also noteworthy at 2.29.

The public float for RDHL is 34.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.18% of that float. The average trading volume of RDHL on February 28, 2023 was 6.18M shares.

RDHL) stock’s latest price update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL)’s stock price has increased by 2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. however, the company has experienced a -1.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDHL stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RDHL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RDHL in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $22 based on the research report published on August 31st of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDHL reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RDHL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 18th, 2021.

RDHL Trading at 17.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares surge +7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDHL fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2234. In addition, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. saw 60.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RDHL

Equity return is now at value 679.60, with -54.80 for asset returns.

In summary, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.