Real-Time Update: Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has seen a -3.56% decrease in the past week, with a -6.08% drop in the past month, and a 0.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for COLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for COLD stock, with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COLD is 0.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for COLD is $33.56, which is $3.55 above the current price. The public float for COLD is 268.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COLD on February 28, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

COLD) stock’s latest price update

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD)’s stock price has increased by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 29.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

The stock of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has seen a -3.56% decrease in the past week, with a -6.08% drop in the past month, and a 0.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for COLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.46% for COLD stock, with a simple moving average of 3.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $34 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COLD reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for COLD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to COLD, setting the target price at $33.50 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

COLD Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -3.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.91. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc. saw 5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from Snyder James C JR, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $29.86 back on Nov 10. After this action, Snyder James C JR now owns 36,812 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc., valued at $101,514 using the latest closing price.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C, the See Remarks of Americold Realty Trust Inc., sale 2,603 shares at $28.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that NOVOSEL THOMAS C is holding 0 shares at $75,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+12.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust Inc. stands at -0.67. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.