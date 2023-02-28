ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1007.78x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.38.

The average price predicted for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) by analysts is $14.61, which is $5.48 above the current market price. The public float for PUMP is 96.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.70% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PUMP was 1.21M shares.

PUMP) stock’s latest price update

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP)’s stock price has increased by 4.13 compared to its previous closing price of 8.71. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PUMP’s Market Performance

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has experienced a -3.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.01% drop in the past month, and a -17.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for PUMP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.29% for PUMP stock, with a simple moving average of -10.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PUMP

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PUMP reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PUMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to PUMP, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PUMP Trading at -7.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUMP fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.56. In addition, ProPetro Holding Corp. saw -12.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PUMP starting from GOBE PHILLIP A, who sale 65,860 shares at the price of $11.36 back on Nov 15. After this action, GOBE PHILLIP A now owns 116,251 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp., valued at $748,170 using the latest closing price.

GOBE PHILLIP A, the Director of ProPetro Holding Corp., sale 22,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that GOBE PHILLIP A is holding 182,111 shares at $220,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PUMP

Equity return is now at value 0.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.

To sum up, ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.