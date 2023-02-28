Phillips 66 (PSX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is above average at 4.52x. The 36-month beta value for PSX is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PSX is $124.86, which is $20.43 above than the current price. The public float for PSX is 461.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. The average trading volume of PSX on February 28, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)’s stock price has increased by 1.62 compared to its previous closing price of 102.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/10/23 that Raytheon CEO Bought Up This Energy Stock

PSX’s Market Performance

Phillips 66 (PSX) has experienced a 4.13% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.03% drop in the past month, and a -6.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for PSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.99% for PSX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $121 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

PSX Trading at 0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.38. In addition, Phillips 66 saw -0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from HAYES GREGORY, who purchase 10,250 shares at the price of $97.75 back on Feb 02. After this action, HAYES GREGORY now owns 14,299 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,001,938 using the latest closing price.

Pruitt Joseph Scott, the Vice President and Controller of Phillips 66, sale 600 shares at $110.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Pruitt Joseph Scott is holding 15,302 shares at $66,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +6.47. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 15.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

In summary, Phillips 66 (PSX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.