Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.45 compared to its previous closing price of 5.31. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/15/22 that Walmart Reaches Video-Streaming Deal to Offer Paramount+ to Members

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) by analysts is $6.13, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for PGRE is 185.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PGRE was 1.31M shares.

PGRE’s Market Performance

PGRE stock saw a decrease of -9.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -16.32% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.22% for Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.05% for PGRE stock, with a simple moving average of -24.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PGRE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PGRE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $6.50 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the previous year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGRE reach a price target of $6.50, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for PGRE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

PGRE Trading at -13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares sank -19.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE fell by -9.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Paramount Group Inc. saw -12.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Behler Albert P., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $5.30 back on Feb 24. After this action, Behler Albert P. now owns 241,812 shares of Paramount Group Inc., valued at $106,100 using the latest closing price.

Behler Albert P., the Chairman, CEO and President of Paramount Group Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $5.43 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Behler Albert P. is holding 221,812 shares at $108,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.09 for the present operating margin

+31.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc. stands at -4.93. Equity return is now at value -1.00, with -0.40 for asset returns.

To sum up, Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.