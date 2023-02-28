Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB)’s stock price has increased by 2.74 compared to its previous closing price of 8.77. However, the company has seen a -13.78% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/22 that Pacific Bio Pushes Back at Illumina With New No-Compromise Gene Readers

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PACB is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PACB is $12.13, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for PACB is 206.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.90% of that float. The average trading volume for PACB on February 28, 2023 was 4.09M shares.

PACB’s Market Performance

The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has seen a -13.78% decrease in the past week, with a -24.85% drop in the past month, and a -12.95% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.00% for PACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.77% for PACB stock, with a simple moving average of 21.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PACB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACB reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PACB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to PACB, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

PACB Trading at -10.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -23.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACB fell by -13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.43. In addition, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. saw 10.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACB starting from HENRY CHRISTIAN O, who sale 1,530 shares at the price of $10.27 back on Feb 17. After this action, HENRY CHRISTIAN O now owns 642,021 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., valued at $15,715 using the latest closing price.

Kim Susan G., the of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., sale 907 shares at $10.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Kim Susan G. is holding 162,581 shares at $9,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACB

Equity return is now at value -29.00, with -10.80 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.