Ouster Inc. (OUST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST)’s stock price has decreased by -2.65 compared to its previous closing price of 1.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -19.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Self-Driving Car Company Ouster Buys Competitor Velodyne for a Song

Is It Worth Investing in Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OUST is $3.10, which is $1.85 above the current price. The public float for OUST is 123.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OUST on February 28, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

OUST’s Market Performance

OUST’s stock has seen a -19.12% decrease for the week, with a -16.03% drop in the past month and a -10.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.06% for Ouster Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.07% for OUST stock, with a simple moving average of -24.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OUST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OUST stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OUST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OUST in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.70 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OUST reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for OUST stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 08th, 2022.

Rosenblatt gave a rating of “Buy” to OUST, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

OUST Trading at -10.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OUST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.07%, as shares sank -20.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OUST fell by -19.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4540. In addition, Ouster Inc. saw 27.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OUST starting from Brunelle Anna, who sale 3,067 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Dec 16. After this action, Brunelle Anna now owns 2,320,623 shares of Ouster Inc., valued at $3,382 using the latest closing price.

SPENCER DARIEN, the EVP of Global Operations of Ouster Inc., sale 2,467 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that SPENCER DARIEN is holding 1,595,787 shares at $2,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OUST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-296.95 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ouster Inc. stands at -279.89. Equity return is now at value -53.40, with -43.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.38.

In conclusion, Ouster Inc. (OUST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.