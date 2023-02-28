Opera Limited (OPRA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPRA is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OPRA is $9.90, which is $0.27 above the current price. The public float for OPRA is 54.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPRA on February 28, 2023 was 139.40K shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

OPRA) stock’s latest price update

Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA)’s stock price has increased by 22.16 compared to its previous closing price of 7.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 26.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPRA’s Market Performance

Opera Limited (OPRA) has experienced a 26.67% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.34% rise in the past month, and a 90.15% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.47% for OPRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.37% for OPRA stock, with a simple moving average of 86.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRA stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for OPRA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPRA in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on May 21st of the previous year 2020.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPRA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for OPRA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 02nd, 2019.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to OPRA, setting the target price at $14.50 in the report published on July 17th of the previous year.

OPRA Trading at 43.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.99%, as shares surge +32.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRA rose by +26.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Opera Limited saw 59.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.42 for the present operating margin

+57.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opera Limited stands at -17.19. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -11.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.64.

In conclusion, Opera Limited (OPRA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.