ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 18.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.62.

The public float for OKE is 444.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of OKE was 2.36M shares.

OKE stock's latest price update

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE)’s stock price has decreased by -2.90 compared to its previous closing price of 67.94. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OKE’s Market Performance

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has experienced a -0.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.33% drop in the past month, and a 0.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for OKE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.45% for OKE stock, with a simple moving average of 5.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $75 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKE reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $68. The rating they have provided for OKE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to OKE, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

OKE Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.30. In addition, ONEOK Inc. saw 0.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 8,975 shares at the price of $55.54 back on Jun 17. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 9,414 shares of ONEOK Inc., valued at $498,462 using the latest closing price.

HELDERMAN MARK W, the Director of ONEOK Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $67.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that HELDERMAN MARK W is holding 20,679 shares at $2,017,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+17.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONEOK Inc. stands at +8.68. Equity return is now at value 26.40, with 6.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To sum up, ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.