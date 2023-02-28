Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) is above average at 13.39x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) is $7.50, which is $2.04 above the current market price. The public float for OLPX is 647.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OLPX on February 28, 2023 was 2.38M shares.

OLPX) stock’s latest price update

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 5.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/19/22 that Olaplex Stock Slides. What It Means for Our Stock Pick.

OLPX’s Market Performance

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has seen a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.46% decline in the past month and a 0.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.08% for OLPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.82% for OLPX stock, with a simple moving average of -47.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLPX stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for OLPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLPX in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $8 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to OLPX, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

OLPX Trading at -7.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares sank -11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLPX fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.17. In addition, Olaplex Holdings Inc. saw 3.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLPX starting from Tiziani Eric, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $14.78 back on Mar 10. After this action, Tiziani Eric now owns 20,000 shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc., valued at $295,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.64 for the present operating margin

+72.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olaplex Holdings Inc. stands at +36.90. Equity return is now at value 44.10, with 17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

In a nutshell, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.