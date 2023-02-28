Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has gone up by 6.13% for the week, with a 9.84% rise in the past month and a 10.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.25% for NOMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.76% for NOMD stock, with a simple moving average of 7.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Right Now?

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NOMD is at 0.75.

The average price suggested by analysts for NOMD is $21.19, which is $3.78 above the current market price. The public float for NOMD is 145.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for NOMD on February 28, 2023 was 705.13K shares.

NOMD) stock’s latest price update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD)’s stock price has increased by 8.27 compared to its previous closing price of 17.42. however, the company has experienced a 6.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOMD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NOMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOMD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOMD reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for NOMD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to NOMD, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

NOMD Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOMD rose by +6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.74. In addition, Nomad Foods Limited saw 9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NOMD

Equity return is now at value 9.90, with 3.90 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.