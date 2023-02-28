Noble Corporation Plc (NE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE) is above average at 23.52x,

The public float for NE is 129.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NE on February 28, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

NE) stock’s latest price update

Noble Corporation Plc (NYSE: NE)’s stock price has increased by 8.42 compared to its previous closing price of 38.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/27/22 that Second-Largest U.S. Pension Doubled Down on Rivian and Noble Stock

NE’s Market Performance

Noble Corporation Plc (NE) has experienced a -0.43% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.54% rise in the past month, and a 12.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.15% for NE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.78% for NE stock, with a simple moving average of 22.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NE stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NE in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $50 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NE reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for NE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 01st, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to NE, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

NE Trading at 6.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares surge +1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NE fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.90. In addition, Noble Corporation Plc saw 10.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NE starting from PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who sale 334,313 shares at the price of $35.80 back on Nov 01. After this action, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 12,420,422 shares of Noble Corporation Plc, valued at $11,968,405 using the latest closing price.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, the 10% Owner of Noble Corporation Plc, sale 300,000 shares at $35.77 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT is holding 12,754,735 shares at $10,731,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NE

Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 7.30 for asset returns.

In a nutshell, Noble Corporation Plc (NE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.