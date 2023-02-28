NiSource Inc. (NI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NiSource Inc. (NI) by analysts is $30.90, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for NI is 404.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of NI was 3.83M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

NI) stock’s latest price update

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 27.82. but the company has seen a 1.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NI’s Market Performance

NiSource Inc. (NI) has experienced a 1.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.18% drop in the past month, and a 1.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for NI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.76% for NI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $27 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NI, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

NI Trading at 0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.28. In addition, NiSource Inc. saw 0.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.85 for the present operating margin

+49.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc. stands at +13.74. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

To sum up, NiSource Inc. (NI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.