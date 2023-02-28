NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT)’s stock price has decreased by -17.08 compared to its previous closing price of 19.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) Right Now?

NewtekOne Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NEWT is at 1.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEWT is $19.00, which is $3.02 above the current market price. The public float for NEWT is 23.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.54% of that float. The average trading volume for NEWT on February 28, 2023 was 201.45K shares.

NEWT’s Market Performance

NEWT stock saw a decrease of -19.43% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -13.96% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.13% for NEWT stock, with a simple moving average of -17.00% for the last 200 days.

NEWT Trading at -12.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.90%, as shares sank -12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEWT fell by -18.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.40. In addition, NewtekOne Inc. saw -1.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEWT starting from SLOANE BARRY, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $24.20 back on May 18. After this action, SLOANE BARRY now owns 988,016 shares of NewtekOne Inc., valued at $101,636 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEWT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.00 for the present operating margin

+81.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for NewtekOne Inc. stands at +52.28. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NewtekOne Inc. (NEWT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.