Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) has seen a -42.64% decrease in the past week, with a -73.45% drop in the past month, and a -73.02% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 32.17% for MVLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -63.17% for MVLA stock, with a simple moving average of -72.08% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) Right Now?

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MVLA is $12.50, The public float for MVLA is 38.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume for MVLA on February 28, 2023 was 319.58K shares.

MVLA) stock’s latest price update

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVLA)’s stock price has decreased by -23.80 compared to its previous closing price of 3.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -42.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MVLA Trading at -70.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 32.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.79%, as shares sank -73.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVLA fell by -42.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.93. In addition, Movella Holdings Inc. saw -73.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MVLA

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

In conclusion, Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.