Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) by analysts is $10.33, which is $1.36 above the current market price. The public float for MIR is 172.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.04% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of MIR was 1.62M shares.

MIR) stock’s latest price update

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.29 compared to its previous closing price of 9.18. However, the company has experienced a 2.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MIR’s Market Performance

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has seen a 2.51% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.83% gain in the past month and a 43.75% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for MIR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.14% for MIR stock, with a simple moving average of 26.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIR stocks, with CJS Securities repeating the rating for MIR by listing it as a “Market Outperform.” The predicted price for MIR in the upcoming period, according to CJS Securities is $13 based on the research report published on March 24th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIR reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for MIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 29th, 2021.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to MIR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

MIR Trading at 20.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIR rose by +2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, Mirion Technologies Inc. saw 35.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIR starting from GSAM Holdings LLC, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $6.06 back on Dec 08. After this action, GSAM Holdings LLC now owns 0 shares of Mirion Technologies Inc., valued at $16,356 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.49 for the present operating margin

+43.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mirion Technologies Inc. stands at -38.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

To sum up, Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.