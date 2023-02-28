MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) is above average at 40.53x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is $106.18, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for MNSO is 299.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MNSO on February 28, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

MNSO) stock’s latest price update

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO)’s stock price has increased by 3.22 compared to its previous closing price of 16.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MNSO’s Market Performance

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has experienced a 4.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.05% rise in the past month, and a 76.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.25% for MNSO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.41% for MNSO stock, with a simple moving average of 101.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNSO

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to MNSO, setting the target price at $25.20 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

MNSO Trading at 21.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +11.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNSO rose by +4.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.04. In addition, MINISO Group Holding Limited saw 58.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for MINISO Group Holding Limited stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 10.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.92. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 9.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.56. Total debt to assets is 5.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 12.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

In a nutshell, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.