Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.45.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) is $4.00, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for MLSS is 54.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MLSS on February 28, 2023 was 82.74K shares.

MLSS) stock’s latest price update

Milestone Scientific Inc. (AMEX: MLSS)’s stock price has increased by 18.02 compared to its previous closing price of 0.64. however, the company has experienced a 16.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MLSS’s Market Performance

MLSS’s stock has risen by 16.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.21% and a quarterly rise of 32.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.07% for Milestone Scientific Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.67% for MLSS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MLSS

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MLSS reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for MLSS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 16th, 2018.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to MLSS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 23rd of the previous year.

MLSS Trading at 25.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MLSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.69%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MLSS rose by +16.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6679. In addition, Milestone Scientific Inc. saw 58.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MLSS starting from GOLDMAN NEAL I, who purchase 55,326 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 19. After this action, GOLDMAN NEAL I now owns 1,433,003 shares of Milestone Scientific Inc., valued at $27,663 using the latest closing price.

Bernhard Leslie, the Director of Milestone Scientific Inc., sale 79,268 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 19, which means that Bernhard Leslie is holding 79,268 shares at $39,634 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MLSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.60 for the present operating margin

+60.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Milestone Scientific Inc. stands at -66.17. Equity return is now at value -56.50, with -44.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.11.

In a nutshell, Milestone Scientific Inc. (MLSS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.