Marqeta Inc. (MQ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 5.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/11/22 that Marqeta Stock Is Sinking. The CEO Is Stepping Down.

Is It Worth Investing in Marqeta Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for MQ is $8.88, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for MQ is 471.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume for MQ on February 28, 2023 was 4.84M shares.

MQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Marqeta Inc. (MQ) has seen a -2.32% decrease in the past week, with a -15.90% drop in the past month, and a -12.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for MQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.46% for MQ stock, with a simple moving average of -26.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MQ stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for MQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MQ in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $8 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MQ reach a price target of $7.25. The rating they have provided for MQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 09th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to MQ, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on September 22nd of the previous year.

MQ Trading at -10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -10.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MQ fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.24. In addition, Marqeta Inc. saw -6.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MQ starting from Weissman Seth R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $9.50 back on Jun 15. After this action, Weissman Seth R now owns 6,157 shares of Marqeta Inc., valued at $950,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.33 for the present operating margin

-17.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marqeta Inc. stands at -31.70. Equity return is now at value -12.70, with -10.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marqeta Inc. (MQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.