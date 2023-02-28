Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has gone up by 3.33% for the week, with a -6.48% drop in the past month and a 0.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.17% for MPC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.75% for MPC stock, with a simple moving average of 19.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is above average at 5.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is $141.44, which is $16.63 above the current market price. The public float for MPC is 449.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MPC on February 28, 2023 was 3.87M shares.

MPC) stock’s latest price update

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC)’s stock price has increased by 1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 124.92. However, the company has seen a 3.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that For EVs, solar tax breaks and climate change, here are the midterm elections that matter

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $133 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $119. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to MPC, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

MPC Trading at 5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $124.10. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 8.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Aydt Timothy J, who sale 7,477 shares at the price of $126.54 back on Nov 22. After this action, Aydt Timothy J now owns 16,762 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $946,116 using the latest closing price.

Lyon Shawn M, the SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 12,053 shares at $121.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Lyon Shawn M is holding 14,660 shares at $1,466,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.15 for the present operating margin

+12.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +8.14. Equity return is now at value 55.60, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

In a nutshell, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.