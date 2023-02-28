Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 19.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) by analysts is $21.47, which is $0.59 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.86B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.55% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of MFC was 3.03M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC stock saw a decrease of -2.59% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.76% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.41% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of 10.41% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at 3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.66. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 9.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. Equity return is now at value 14.60, with 0.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

To sum up, Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.