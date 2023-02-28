Make Informed Decisions with Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Stock Updates

The stock of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has gone down by -4.62% for the week, with a -13.44% drop in the past month and a -11.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.80% for HBM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.77% for HBM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) Right Now?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.00.

The public float for HBM is 261.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of HBM was 2.59M shares.

HBM) stock’s latest price update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM)’s stock price has increased by 6.67 compared to its previous closing price of 4.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HBM Trading at -8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -12.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBM fell by -4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Hudbay Minerals Inc. saw -2.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBM

Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 1.60 for asset returns.

To sum up, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.