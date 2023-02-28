Magnite Inc. (MGNI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Magnite Inc. (MGNI) is $15.05, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for MGNI is 116.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGNI on February 28, 2023 was 1.85M shares.

MGNI) stock’s latest price update

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI)’s stock price has increased by 4.72 compared to its previous closing price of 11.02. however, the company has experienced a -16.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/24/22 that As Netflix Explores Ad Partnerships, Google, Comcast, and Magnite Could Be Top Contenders

MGNI’s Market Performance

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has seen a -16.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.96% gain in the past month and a 8.46% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.93% for MGNI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for MGNI stock, with a simple moving average of 22.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for MGNI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $18 based on the research report published on July 14th of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNI reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for MGNI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2021.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to MGNI, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

MGNI Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.78%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNI fell by -16.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.47. In addition, Magnite Inc. saw 8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNI starting from BARRETT MICHAEL G., who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $11.58 back on Nov 15. After this action, BARRETT MICHAEL G. now owns 1,430,236 shares of Magnite Inc., valued at $868,486 using the latest closing price.

Lam Rachel, the Director of Magnite Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Lam Rachel is holding 186,763 shares at $22,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.25 for the present operating margin

+34.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magnite Inc. stands at -22.58. Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

In a nutshell, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.