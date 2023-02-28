Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is $1.25, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for RIDE is 179.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RIDE on February 28, 2023 was 4.73M shares.

RIDE) stock’s latest price update

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)’s stock price has increased by 1.89 compared to its previous closing price of 1.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that Lordstown Stock Falls on Recall. Making Cars Can Be Hard.

RIDE’s Market Performance

RIDE’s stock has fallen by -16.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.00% and a quarterly drop of -19.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.10% for Lordstown Motors Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.34% for RIDE stock, with a simple moving average of -37.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIDE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIDE stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for RIDE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for RIDE in the upcoming period, according to R. F. Lafferty is $1 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

R. F. Lafferty, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RIDE reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for RIDE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 12th, 2021.

RIDE Trading at -10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares sank -16.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIDE fell by -16.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2805. In addition, Lordstown Motors Corp. saw -5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIDE starting from Burns Stephen S., who sale 5,000,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Jan 06. After this action, Burns Stephen S. now owns 21,683,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp., valued at $4,350,000 using the latest closing price.

Burns Stephen S., the 10% Owner of Lordstown Motors Corp., sale 1,169,000 shares at $1.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Burns Stephen S. is holding 26,683,745 shares at $2,080,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIDE

Equity return is now at value -53.90, with -42.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.

In a nutshell, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.