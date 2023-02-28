Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.34x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) by analysts is $21.86, which is $6.28 above the current market price. The public float for LBRT is 167.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.89% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of LBRT was 2.72M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

LBRT) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE: LBRT)’s stock price has increased by 1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 15.28. However, the company has seen a 3.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/04/23 that Energy CEO Is Fighting Climate Science

LBRT’s Market Performance

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has seen a 3.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.97% gain in the past month and a -5.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.32% for LBRT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.14% for LBRT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $19 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBRT reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for LBRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to LBRT, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

LBRT Trading at 0.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.07%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.41. In addition, Liberty Energy Inc. saw -2.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Wright Christopher A, who sale 17,324 shares at the price of $16.09 back on Dec 02. After this action, Wright Christopher A now owns 3,120,015 shares of Liberty Energy Inc., valued at $278,743 using the latest closing price.

Wright Christopher A, the Chairman of the Board & CEO of Liberty Energy Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $16.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Wright Christopher A is holding 3,137,339 shares at $815,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.39 for the present operating margin

+16.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Energy Inc. stands at +9.63. Equity return is now at value 29.30, with 16.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

To sum up, Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.