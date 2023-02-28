LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is above average at 4.80x. The 36-month beta value for LX is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LX is $22.19, which is $0.27 above than the current price. The public float for LX is 39.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of LX on February 28, 2023 was 854.33K shares.

LX) stock’s latest price update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX)’s stock price has decreased by -4.90 compared to its previous closing price of 2.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.86% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LX’s Market Performance

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has seen a -2.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -23.60% decline in the past month and a 68.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.73% for LX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.40% for LX stock, with a simple moving average of 27.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LX

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to LX, setting the target price at $4.30 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

LX Trading at -2.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -22.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LX fell by -2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.18. In addition, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. saw 43.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.64 for the present operating margin

+67.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. stands at +20.31. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 3.60 for asset returns.

In summary, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.