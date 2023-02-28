Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 12.91. however, the company has experienced a -4.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Right Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68x compared to its average ratio.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is $16.71, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for LESL is 176.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LESL on February 28, 2023 was 3.35M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

The stock of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has seen a -4.79% decrease in the past week, with a -10.60% drop in the past month, and a -16.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.99% for LESL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.05% for LESL stock, with a simple moving average of -13.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 15th, 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to LESL, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

LESL Trading at -3.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -15.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -4.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.93. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw 5.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L, who sale 9,343,499 shares at the price of $12.02 back on Dec 12. After this action, Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L now owns 8,776,904 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $112,308,858 using the latest closing price.

Gazaway Brad, the of Leslie’s Inc., sale 3,335 shares at $14.82 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Gazaway Brad is holding 130,447 shares at $49,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Equity return is now at value -47.60, with 14.70 for asset returns.

To put it simply, Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.