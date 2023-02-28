LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TREE is 1.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for LendingTree Inc. (TREE) is $35.17, which is $9.36 above the current market price. The public float for TREE is 10.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.18% of that float. On February 28, 2023, TREE’s average trading volume was 283.27K shares.

TREE) stock’s latest price update

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE)’s stock price has decreased by -13.56 compared to its previous closing price of 37.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -21.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TREE’s Market Performance

TREE’s stock has fallen by -21.98% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.95% and a quarterly rise of 40.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for LendingTree Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.77% for TREE stock, with a simple moving average of -12.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREE

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREE reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for TREE stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TREE, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on March 28th of the previous year.

TREE Trading at 1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.19%, as shares sank -15.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREE fell by -21.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.93. In addition, LendingTree Inc. saw 50.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREE starting from LEBDA DOUGLAS R, who purchase 18,268 shares at the price of $38.63 back on Jan 30. After this action, LEBDA DOUGLAS R now owns 214,859 shares of LendingTree Inc., valued at $705,740 using the latest closing price.

LEBDA DOUGLAS R, the Chairman & CEO of LendingTree Inc., purchase 65,062 shares at $32.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that LEBDA DOUGLAS R is holding 65,062 shares at $2,084,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.02 for the present operating margin

+89.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for LendingTree Inc. stands at +6.66. Equity return is now at value -38.50, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

To wrap up, the performance of LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.