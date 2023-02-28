Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 11.97. but the company has seen a 10.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is above average at 77.58x. The 36-month beta value for LAUR is also noteworthy at 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LAUR is $15.00, which is $3.13 above than the current price. The public float for LAUR is 139.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.46% of that float. The average trading volume of LAUR on February 28, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

LAUR’s Market Performance

The stock of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has seen a 10.32% increase in the past week, with a 7.91% rise in the past month, and a 16.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for LAUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.04% for LAUR stock, with a simple moving average of 14.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on June 24th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAUR reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for LAUR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2020.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to LAUR, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

LAUR Trading at 14.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares surge +7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR rose by +10.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, Laureate Education Inc. saw 23.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi, who sale 32,842,183 shares at the price of $9.41 back on Nov 22. After this action, KKR 2006 Fund (Overseas), Limi now owns 0 shares of Laureate Education Inc., valued at $309,012,100 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of Laureate Education Inc., sale 32,842,183 shares at $9.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 0 shares at $309,012,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc. stands at +4.94. Equity return is now at value 37.90, with 17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

In summary, Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.