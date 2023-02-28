Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for LVS is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LVS is 330.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume of LVS on February 28, 2023 was 5.25M shares.

LVS) stock’s latest price update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.23 compared to its previous closing price of 56.15. Barron’s reported on 01/26/23 that Las Vegas Sands Rises. Demand Has ‘Blossomed Into Full-On Bonanza’ in Singapore.

LVS’s Market Performance

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.03% decline in the past month and a 30.10% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for LVS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.47% for LVS stock, with a simple moving average of 34.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LVS stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for LVS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LVS in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $68 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LVS reach a price target of $49. The rating they have provided for LVS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to LVS, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

LVS Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -4.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LVS remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.29. In addition, Las Vegas Sands Corp. saw 16.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LVS

Equity return is now at value 44.40, with 8.30 for asset returns.

In summary, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.