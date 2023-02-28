Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is 129.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KIM is 1.46.

The public float for KIM is 605.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. On February 28, 2023, KIM’s average trading volume was 4.26M shares.

KIM) stock’s latest price update

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 20.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KIM’s Market Performance

KIM’s stock has fallen by -2.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.74% and a quarterly drop of -8.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Kimco Realty Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.95% for KIM stock, with a simple moving average of -2.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KIM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KIM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $24 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KIM reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for KIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to KIM, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

KIM Trading at -4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -8.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIM fell by -2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.60. In addition, Kimco Realty Corporation saw -2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIM starting from KIMCO REALTY CORP, who sale 11,500,000 shares at the price of $26.18 back on Oct 14. After this action, KIMCO REALTY CORP now owns 28,338,105 shares of Kimco Realty Corporation, valued at $301,070,000 using the latest closing price.

COHEN GLENN GARY, the Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer of Kimco Realty Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $25.07 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that COHEN GLENN GARY is holding 486,240 shares at $250,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIM

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 3.70 for asset returns.

To wrap up, the performance of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.