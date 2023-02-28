Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) Stock Experiences 6.11% Monthly Change

In the past week, JSPR stock has gone up by 4.95%, with a monthly gain of 6.11% and a quarterly surge of 214.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.78% for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.57% for JSPR stock, with a simple moving average of 18.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JSPR is $6.21, which is $4.18 above than the current price. The public float for JSPR is 87.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume of JSPR on February 28, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

JSPR) stock’s latest price update

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR)’s stock price has increased by 8.52 compared to its previous closing price of 1.76. however, the company has experienced a 4.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on February 28th of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JSPR reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for JSPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 08th, 2021.

JSPR Trading at 29.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +9.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +215.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8008. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. saw 295.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from Carlyle Group Inc., who purchase 3,133,333 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Jan 27. After this action, Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 8,761,891 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., valued at $4,700,000 using the latest closing price.

ROCHE HOLDING LTD, the 10% Owner of Jasper Therapeutics Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that ROCHE HOLDING LTD is holding 4,549,606 shares at $141,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

Equity return is now at value -55.00, with -44.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.95.

In summary, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.