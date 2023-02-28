Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN)’s stock price has increased by 1.65 compared to its previous closing price of 45.10. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) Right Now?

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE: JXN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.58x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JXN is $41.00, which is -$4.24 below the current price. The public float for JXN is 72.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JXN on February 28, 2023 was 980.40K shares.

JXN’s Market Performance

JXN stock saw an increase of -1.79% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.10% and a quarterly increase of 21.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for JXN stock, with a simple moving average of 34.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JXN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for JXN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JXN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $52 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JXN reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for JXN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to JXN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

JXN Trading at 12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JXN fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.61. In addition, Jackson Financial Inc. saw 31.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JXN starting from Cummings Don W, who sale 2,660 shares at the price of $35.29 back on Dec 30. After this action, Cummings Don W now owns 25,626 shares of Jackson Financial Inc., valued at $93,871 using the latest closing price.

Noles Russell G, the Director of Jackson Financial Inc., purchase 150 shares at $33.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Noles Russell G is holding 18,608 shares at $5,014 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.16 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Jackson Financial Inc. stands at +35.97. Equity return is now at value 72.60, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.