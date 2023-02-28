Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, IVZ stock has gone down by -6.63%, with a monthly decline of -5.41% and a quarterly plunge of -9.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Invesco Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.59% for IVZ stock, with a simple moving average of 0.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) Right Now?

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IVZ is at 1.35.

The public float for IVZ is 367.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.75% of that float. The average trading volume for IVZ on February 28, 2023 was 4.71M shares.

IVZ) stock’s latest price update

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 17.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/22 that Invesco Launches Electric-Vehicle Metals ETF Amid Price Surge

Analysts’ Opinion of IVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IVZ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IVZ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $20 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IVZ reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for IVZ stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to IVZ, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on October 26th of the previous year.

IVZ Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVZ fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.66. In addition, Invesco Ltd. saw -2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVZ starting from TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., who sale 786,378 shares at the price of $18.11 back on Jan 30. After this action, TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 45,419,188 shares of Invesco Ltd., valued at $14,242,800 using the latest closing price.

TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Invesco Ltd., sale 2,367,477 shares at $18.42 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 46,205,566 shares at $43,605,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.91 for the present operating margin

+64.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Invesco Ltd. stands at +15.55. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 2.30 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.