Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has gone up by 3.63% for the week, with a -10.74% drop in the past month and a -13.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.50% for INVZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.68% for INVZ stock, with a simple moving average of -1.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) by analysts is $9.50, which is $4.93 above the current market price. The public float for INVZ is 126.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On February 28, 2023, the average trading volume of INVZ was 1.51M shares.

INVZ) stock’s latest price update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ)’s stock price has increased by 5.79 compared to its previous closing price of 4.32. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/02/22 that VW Selects Innoviz for Self-Driving Lidar Technology

Analysts’ Opinion of INVZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVZ stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for INVZ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for INVZ in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $5 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVZ reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for INVZ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to INVZ, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

INVZ Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -14.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVZ rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.86. In addition, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. saw 16.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for INVZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2884.25 for the present operating margin

-91.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. stands at -2809.35. Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -40.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.67.

To sum up, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.