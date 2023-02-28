ING Groep N.V. (ING) Stock Experiences -1.44% Monthly Change

In the past week, ING stock has gone up by 1.19%, with a monthly decline of -1.44% and a quarterly surge of 16.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for ING Groep N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.78% for ING stock, with a simple moving average of 29.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is above average at 13.20x. The 36-month beta value for ING is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ING is $16.34, which is $4.38 above than the current price. The public float for ING is 3.67B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume of ING on February 28, 2023 was 3.82M shares.

ING) stock’s latest price update

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING)’s stock price has increased by 0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 13.90. however, the company has experienced a 1.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, ING stock has gone up by 1.19%, with a monthly decline of -1.44% and a quarterly surge of 16.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.24% for ING Groep N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.78% for ING stock, with a simple moving average of 29.72% for the last 200 days.

ING Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares sank -0.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ING rose by +1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.91. In addition, ING Groep N.V. saw 15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ING Groep N.V. stands at +19.80. The total capital return value is set at 2.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.74.

Based on ING Groep N.V. (ING), the company’s capital structure generated 333.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.95. Total debt to assets is 17.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

In summary, ING Groep N.V. (ING) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.