indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for INDI is also noteworthy at 0.89. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INDI is $15.33, which is $5.11 above than the current price. The public float for INDI is 81.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.26% of that float. The average trading volume of INDI on February 28, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

INDI) stock’s latest price update

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.73 compared to its previous closing price of 10.40. However, the company has seen a 0.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INDI’s Market Performance

INDI’s stock has risen by 0.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.21% and a quarterly rise of 24.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.30% for indie Semiconductor Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.20% for INDI stock, with a simple moving average of 38.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INDI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INDI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INDI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INDI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INDI reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for INDI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 15th, 2022.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to INDI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

INDI Trading at 36.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +29.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDI rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.91. In addition, indie Semiconductor Inc. saw 75.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDI starting from McClymont Donald, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $10.04 back on Feb 17. After this action, McClymont Donald now owns 4,298 shares of indie Semiconductor Inc., valued at $1,004,000 using the latest closing price.

schiller Thomas, the CFO and EVP of Strategy of indie Semiconductor Inc., sale 58,900 shares at $9.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that schiller Thomas is holding 1,334,303 shares at $577,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-102.18 for the present operating margin

+49.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for indie Semiconductor Inc. stands at -44.45. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -21.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.29.

In summary, indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.