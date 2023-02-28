Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) is $3.22, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for HGEN is 104.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HGEN on February 28, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

HGEN stock's latest price update

Humanigen Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN)’s stock price has decreased by -3.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -11.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HGEN’s Market Performance

Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) has experienced a -11.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.33% drop in the past month, and a 4.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.55% for HGEN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.63% for HGEN stock, with a simple moving average of -76.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HGEN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for HGEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HGEN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $2 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Neutral” to HGEN, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

HGEN Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HGEN fell by -11.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1797. In addition, Humanigen Inc. saw 25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HGEN starting from Chappell Dale, who purchase 545,488 shares at the price of $2.23 back on May 20. After this action, Chappell Dale now owns 8,675,081 shares of Humanigen Inc., valued at $1,215,347 using the latest closing price.

Chappell Dale, the Chief Scientific Officer of Humanigen Inc., purchase 323,808 shares at $2.19 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Chappell Dale is holding 8,293,240 shares at $707,844 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6474.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Humanigen Inc. stands at -6582.73. Equity return is now at value 287.40, with -199.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

In a nutshell, Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.