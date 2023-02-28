Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC)’s stock price has decreased by -3.04 compared to its previous closing price of 80.82. However, the company has experienced a -5.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/24/22 that Drilling Down on Henry Schein

Is It Worth Investing in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Right Now?

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is $83.90, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for HSIC is 130.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSIC on February 28, 2023 was 913.30K shares.

HSIC’s Market Performance

HSIC stock saw a decrease of -5.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.36% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.40% for HSIC stock, with a simple moving average of 0.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSIC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HSIC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HSIC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on August 08th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HSIC reach a price target of $85, previously predicting the price at $93. The rating they have provided for HSIC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to HSIC, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

HSIC Trading at -5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -9.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSIC fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.16. In addition, Henry Schein Inc. saw -1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSIC starting from SHEARES BRADLEY T, who sale 11,243 shares at the price of $82.07 back on Feb 22. After this action, SHEARES BRADLEY T now owns 38,861 shares of Henry Schein Inc., valued at $922,713 using the latest closing price.

Connett Bradford C, the CEO, NA Distribution Group of Henry Schein Inc., sale 6,840 shares at $80.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Connett Bradford C is holding 55,412 shares at $552,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.42 for the present operating margin

+28.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Henry Schein Inc. stands at +4.25. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

To put it simply, Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.