Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) is above average at 13.25x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is $12.85, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for HAYW is 209.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAYW on February 28, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

HAYW) stock’s latest price update

Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HAYW)’s stock price has decreased by -3.39 compared to its previous closing price of 12.69. However, the company has seen a -1.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HAYW’s Market Performance

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has seen a -1.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.55% decline in the past month and a 25.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for HAYW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.27% for HAYW stock, with a simple moving average of 4.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAYW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAYW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HAYW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $13 based on the research report published on February 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAYW reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $9.50. The rating they have provided for HAYW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAYW, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

HAYW Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares sank -6.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAYW fell by -1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.18. In addition, Hayward Holdings Inc. saw 30.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAYW starting from Jones Eifion, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Feb 02. After this action, Jones Eifion now owns 175,282 shares of Hayward Holdings Inc., valued at $512,645 using the latest closing price.

Jones Eifion, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Hayward Holdings Inc., sale 7,459 shares at $13.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Jones Eifion is holding 175,282 shares at $97,811 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.76 for the present operating margin

+43.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hayward Holdings Inc. stands at +13.06. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 7.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.