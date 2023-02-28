Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.33. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is $11.96, which is $2.15 above the current market price. The public float for GOGL is 122.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOGL on February 28, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

GOGL) stock’s latest price update

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.51 compared to its previous closing price of 10.34. However, the company has seen a 7.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOGL’s Market Performance

GOGL’s stock has risen by 7.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.77% and a quarterly rise of 15.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Golden Ocean Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.67% for GOGL stock, with a simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOGL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for GOGL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GOGL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOGL reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for GOGL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to GOGL, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on September 13th of the previous year.

GOGL Trading at 9.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOGL rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.67. In addition, Golden Ocean Group Limited saw 16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.04 for the present operating margin

+37.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Ocean Group Limited stands at +41.48. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 13.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

To put it simply, Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.