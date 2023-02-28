Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has seen a 1.57% increase in the past week, with a -2.84% drop in the past month, and a -9.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.49% for GLNG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) is $33.88, which is $11.15 above the current market price. The public float for GLNG is 91.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLNG on February 28, 2023 was 992.72K shares.

GLNG) stock’s latest price update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 23.01. However, the company has experienced a 1.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/16/22 that Natural Gas Rockets. Winter’s Squeeze on Your Heating Bill.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

The stock of Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has seen a 1.57% increase in the past week, with a -2.84% drop in the past month, and a -9.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for GLNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.49% for GLNG stock, with a simple moving average of -7.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLNG reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for GLNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLNG, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on March 03rd of the previous year.

GLNG Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares sank -3.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.16. In addition, Golar LNG Limited saw -0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.16 for the present operating margin

+47.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar LNG Limited stands at -34.13. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

To put it simply, Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.