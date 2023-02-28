Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GNW is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GNW is $5.50, which is -$0.74 below the current price. The public float for GNW is 489.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNW on February 28, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

GNW) stock’s latest price update

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.32 compared to its previous closing price of 6.26.

GNW’s Market Performance

GNW’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.64% and a quarterly rise of 27.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.61% for Genworth Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.17% for GNW stock, with a simple moving average of 38.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNW

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNW reach a price target of $5.25, previously predicting the price at $5.50. The rating they have provided for GNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2016.

Compass Point gave a rating of “Buy” to GNW, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

GNW Trading at 13.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNW remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.91. In addition, Genworth Financial Inc. saw 17.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNW starting from Gupta Rohit, who sale 90,691 shares at the price of $6.25 back on Feb 17. After this action, Gupta Rohit now owns 258,579 shares of Genworth Financial Inc., valued at $567,127 using the latest closing price.

Sheehan Daniel J IV, the EVP, CFO & CIO of Genworth Financial Inc., sale 350,000 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Sheehan Daniel J IV is holding 782,023 shares at $2,188,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genworth Financial Inc. stands at +8.11. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

In conclusion, Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.